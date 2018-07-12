Mashrafe likely to miss one-day series against WI

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Bangaldesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza is unlikely to travel to the West Indies for the one-day series that begins on July 22 due to his wife’s illness.

However, Bangladesh’s selectors will wait until Friday (tomorrow) to name his replacement.“Mashrafe’s involvement in the ODI series is in doubt,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told ESPNcricinfo. “I spoke to him last night. His wife is really sick. I don’t think he will be able to go to the West Indies.”

If her condition improves, however, Mashrafe could fly out, especially given the length of time remaining before the series-opener. If he stays at home, Shakib Al Hasan will take over the ODI captaincy.Meanwhile, Shafiul Islam suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday’s training session. The injury is likely to rule him out of the second Test, which begins on Thursday (today) in Jamaica.