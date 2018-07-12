Corruption hearing against Dr Asim adjourned

An accountability court hearing corruption references against Dr Asim Hussain, Athar Hussain and others has adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday) due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

The court noted on Wednesday that as the National Accountability Bureau failed to produce evidence against the accused involved in a reference of corruption of more than Rs462 billion, it was fair to adjourn the hearing. Dr Asim, former petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and other co-accused were present in the court.

Talking to the media, Dr Asim praised the Chief Justice for the initiation of the construction of water dams. He said he supported the cause and would play his due role. He also condemned the blast in Peshawar that killed Haroon Bilour on Tuesday. He claimed that it was an attempt to sabotage the upcoming elections.

He appealed to the government to take every possible step to safeguard the citizens and said the election should be held as scheduled so the democratic process could continue.