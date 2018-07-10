Finch, Zaman, Rahul rise to top of ICC T20 rankings

DUBAI: Aaron Finch, Fakhar Zaman and KL Rahul are the new top three batsmen in the ICC T20 rankings on conclusion of the tri-series in Zimbabwe, where Pakistan beat Australia comfortably in the final, and after India’s 2-1 series win over England, a release declared on Monday.

They replaced Babar Azam, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell who are now placed below the new trio.Finch, Australia’s new T20I skipper, had a remarkable series in Zimbabwe, with scores of 68 not out, 172 - the highest individual score in T20Is - 16, 3 and 47, rising from fourth spot to the top.

Zaman, on the other hand, was responsible for taking Pakistan to a six-wicket win in the tri-series final after slamming a career-best 91 in just 46 balls, which came after a spate of good scores in the series. With scores of 61, 6, 47, 73 and 91 in Zimbabwe, he moved up 44 spots to reach No.2 - a career-best for him so far.

Rahul led India to a win in the opening T20I of the three-match series with an unbeaten 101. Although he only managed 6 and 19 in the next two games, he moved up nine spots to occupy third place.

Among others, D’Arcy Short jumped 18 places to a career-best No.10, his first time in the top ten, Jason Roy moved up 19 spots to No.15, Jos Buttler to No.17, but Zimbabwe opener Solomon Mire rose an astounding 202 places to finish at 25th.