Ghulam Bilour says conviction to help Nawaz Sharif

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) Senior-Vice President, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, has said the conviction of the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and his family members didn’t come at the right time and hoped the judgment would not influence general elections in the country.

Ghulam Bilour believed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif would benefit from the accountability court verdict against him. However, he expressed the hope the decision would not affect the smooth process of the general elections and the polls would be held in a transparent manner within time.

In the presence of ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and the party candidate PK-77, Mohammad Umar Mohmand, the Qaumi Watan Party youth wing, Watan Pal, Peshawar district president, Jalat Khan, general secretary Khan Saeed and joint secretary Mohammad Alam announced joining the ANP.

Ghulam Bilour came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. He said: “Niazi Khan” had talked about the elimination of corruption if voted to power in the province but the party 20 lawmakers sold votes in the last Senate election”. The ANP leader alleged that the employees of Peshawar Development Authority and workers of Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar had worked against his party.

He alleged that the ANP flags and banners were removed in Peshawar but those of other political parties were spared. Ghulam Bilour said the PTI-led provincial government had failed to bring about any change during its five years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it was a trend in KP that a political party which ruled for five years couldn’t win another term.

The ANP senior leader believed that masses were fed up with hollow slogans and cheating tactics. He predicted that ANP would regain the lost position and form government in KP. Talking about the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit project, Ghulam Bilour alleged the former PTI-led provincial government had started the project for corruption. He said masses were facing difficulties due to delay in the completion of the project.