Landscape exhibition on 12th

LAHORE: A group show titled “11 Statements’ of 11 brilliant artists of Pakistan’s landscape paintings is being showcased at the newly-established, Mussawir Art Gallery, in a famous Mall at Walton Road at 6 pm on July 12 (Thursday).

The exhibition is hosting the works of young as well as famous artists including Abid Khan, Ajab Khan, Asim Amjad, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Erum Ashfaq, Muhammad Arshad, Naela Amir, Nazir Ahmed, Rabbia Maqsood, Raja Najam ul Hassan and Saba Rasheed.