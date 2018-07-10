Tue July 10, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

CM vows to resolve industrialists’ issues

The Sindh caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Fazal-ur-Rehman on Monday chaired two separate meetings with industrialists at the CM House and assured them that all of their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

The first meeting was with the a 16-member delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Siraj Kassam Teli where they discussed issues of encroachments, traffic jams and water shortage.

The delegation told the CM that encroachments were on the rise in different industrial areas of the city, which resulted in traffic jams. The CM directed the deputy commissioners concerned to look into the matter and make the flow of traffic smooth in the areas.

Addressing the water crisis, the CM said that after the completion of K-IV, it would be resolved to some extent. He added that there is a dire need to treat wastewater to be reused for industrials purposes.

