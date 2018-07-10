Money laundering scam: FIA to lodge 28 more cases

KARACHI: Some 28 more cases will be registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with the money laundering case, The News has learnt.

Well-placed sources of the FIA informed The News that a case was registered on July 6 at the State Bank Circle of FIA at Karachi, based only upon one account of Tarriq Sultan opened at Summit Bank. In the said money laundering matter, 29 accounts were opened and separate 28 cases of money laundering would be registered for each account against almost all accused persons, operators of accounts, persons whose names were used for account opening, facilitators and real beneficiaries, they said.

The sources added that in coming two or three days, at least four cases will be registered and with the passage of time and gathering of evidences and details from concerned banks, more cases will be registered.

Up to 16 out of 29 accounts were at Summit Bank, eight in Sindh Bank and five in UBL in the name of seven people including Tariq Sultan where illegal transactions worth billions of rupees were allegedly made.

In the same matter, PPP chief Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and five others have been placed on the 'stop list' by the FIA as they were among the beneficiaries of a multi-billion rupee money laundering scam.

The apex court on Sunday ordered to place the names of heads of three private banks on the Exit Control List (ECL) in relation to a fake bank accounts case. Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are among those who have been issued notices to appear before the Supreme Court in the case.