Imran doesn’t deserve to be chairman of even a street: Shahbaz

NANKANA SAHIB: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has said Imran Khan is the king of liars, who does not deserve even chairmanship of a street.

While addressing a public gathering here on Monday, he said the PML-N would get success in elections due to its excellent performance. He said Imran Khan made false promises to people during elections, which were never fulfilled. He had promised to provide electricity not only to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but also to whole Pakistan. However, the KP government could generate only 72 megawatts of electricity in five years. Even that electricity was not added to the national grid, he added.

He said Imran Khan had gone to Nathia Gali when dengue hit Peshawar. He said it was the Punjab government, which sent doctors and medicines to its brothers in KP. He said Imran Khan mocked his province's public by saying that dengue would end with the arrival of winter.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are coming to Pakistan on July 13 and they would be accorded a warm reception on their arrival. He said the country was facing loadshedding for twenty hours a day in 2013. But the PML-N government overcome it and provided relief to masses by generating 11,000 megawatts of electricity. He said the economy was given a new life by Nawaz Sharif led government. He appealed to people to reach Lahore Airport on July 13 to express solidarity with their leader. He appealed to people to remain peaceful at the arrival and reception of Nawaz Sharif. He called upon people to vote for the PML-N candidates on July 25 to give the party a thumping majority in the parliament.

He said Pakistan would be brought on a part with Malaysia and Turkey by the PML-N after winning the Election 2018. He announced that Baba Guru Nanak University would be constructed within one-and-a-half years in Nankana after winning elections. He said that tenants of ETPB would be charged Rs1,450 per acre.

He said that Imran Khan should leave politics and sit in a Hujra with some pirs. Senator Mushahid Hussain, former federal minister Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, former MNA Dr Shezra Mansib Ali and former MPAs Rana Muhammad Arshad and Mahr Kahif were also present on the stage. The district administration Nankana earlier did not allow the PML-N local leadership to stage a public gathering in Nankana city on Monday.