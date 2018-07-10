Pakistan placed with Spain and Russia in Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan has been placed in a tough Group ‘B’ alongside Spain and Russia in a 32-team International Socca World Cup starting September 23 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Lahore’s ICAW, which won Pakistan’s National Leisure Leagues Championship, will represent the country in the mega tournament. Moldova is the fourth team in the group.The tournament will be played on six-a-side format.

International Socca Federation (ISF) Vice-President Shahzaib Trunkwala, in a statement, said that 32 teams from across the world will battle for top honours in the championship.Chairman World Group that owns Leisure Leagues, Mehmood Trunkwala, said that inclusion of Pakistan in Socca World Cup is another milestone achieved by Leisure Leagues, adding it would not be the last as the company would continue to endeavour for Pakistan football’s progress and promotion.

The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each. After playing matches against one another in the group, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the last-16 knockout round. From there, they will progress to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

India will also be featuring in the event and have been placed in Group G with Germany, Croatia and Angola.The final will be played on September 29. Pakistan’s captain Afaq Ahmed said his team would try to give its best. “I think we have nothing to lose when we play against Russia or Spain. They are World Cup-playing nations. Those teams will be under pressure to perform. I believe this will give us a real chance to beat those teams by giving our best,” Ahmed said.

He added that his team would also remain wary of Moldova as they were an inexperienced side like Pakistan. Ahmed said they had started training for the tournament and hoped that the team would be ready in time for the event.