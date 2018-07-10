Descon Engineering hosts dinner

LAHORE: Descon Engineering celebrated their 40 years anniversary of operations by hosting a dinner for their clients and partners at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

Among the attendees at the celebratory dinner were the prominent heads of business such as the CEOs of Master Tiles, Sapphire Energy, Master Energy, Shakarganj Sugar, Indus Energy and Etihad Power, it added.

Nasir Hameed, president of EPC Division, Descon Engineering, said: “As a huge part of our success, we wanted to bring together our clients and partners to share in our celebrations. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for partnering with us in our success.”