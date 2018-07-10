Gold climbs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru: Gold prices rose on Monday as investors covered their short positions and the dollar slipped to its weakest since mid-June, while lingering U.S.-Sino trade tensions supported the bullion as well.
Spot gold was 0.4 percent higher at $1,258.61 an ounce, as of 0351 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.3 percent at $1,259.90 an ounce. Gold is pushing higher on the dollar´s weakness in early Asian trading, MKS PAMP Group trader Tim Brown wrote in a note.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped to a 3-1/2-week low after U.S. jobs data showed slower-than-expected wage growth. The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June, but steady wage gains pointed to moderate inflation pressures that should keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest rate increases this year.
Bengaluru: Gold prices rose on Monday as investors covered their short positions and the dollar slipped to its weakest since mid-June, while lingering U.S.-Sino trade tensions supported the bullion as well.
Spot gold was 0.4 percent higher at $1,258.61 an ounce, as of 0351 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.3 percent at $1,259.90 an ounce. Gold is pushing higher on the dollar´s weakness in early Asian trading, MKS PAMP Group trader Tim Brown wrote in a note.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped to a 3-1/2-week low after U.S. jobs data showed slower-than-expected wage growth. The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June, but steady wage gains pointed to moderate inflation pressures that should keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest rate increases this year.
Comments