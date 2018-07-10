Gold climbs

Bengaluru: Gold prices rose on Monday as investors covered their short positions and the dollar slipped to its weakest since mid-June, while lingering U.S.-Sino trade tensions supported the bullion as well.

Spot gold was 0.4 percent higher at $1,258.61 an ounce, as of 0351 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.3 percent at $1,259.90 an ounce. Gold is pushing higher on the dollar´s weakness in early Asian trading, MKS PAMP Group trader Tim Brown wrote in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped to a 3-1/2-week low after U.S. jobs data showed slower-than-expected wage growth. The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June, but steady wage gains pointed to moderate inflation pressures that should keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest rate increases this year.