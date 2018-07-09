Mon July 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Ex-MNAs accused of violating code of conduct

KHAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-41 Gul Zafar Khan has alleged that former members of National Assembly (MNAs) are distributing solar panels and power transformers to voters during election campaigns to gain votes.

Speaking at a press conference at Bajaur Press Club on Sunday, Gul Zafar accused former MNAs Shaukatullah Khan, Akhunzada Chattan and Shahab-ud-Din of pre-poll rigging by distributing solar panels and electric transformers through agents among the voters.

He alleged that district election commissioner was silent over the matter. The candidate alleged that the former MNAs supporters removed the flags of PTI and were openly violating the code of conduct.

