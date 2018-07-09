ZIMBABWE T20 TRI-SERIES: Fakhar powers Pakistan to victory in final

HARARE: Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan’s six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Fakhar shared in a century stand with Shoaib Malik as Pakistan recovered from an early wobble in their pursuit of Australia’s 183-8, and Malik then showed all the experience of an 18-year international career to see his team home with an unbeaten 43.

It looked as though Australia had produced a masterstroke in opening the bowling with Glenn Maxwell’s off-spin as debutant Sahibzada Farhan was stumped off the first ball he faced and Hussain Talat sliced a catch to point three balls later to derail Pakistan’s chase.

Australia threatened to storm to victory, but Zaman quickly set about re-building the innings. First, he added 45 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed to take his team out of immediate danger, and he then added 107 for the fourth wicket with Malik to seize the advantage for Pakistan.

When Zaman fell cutting out to deep cover, Pakistan still needed 30 from 24, but while Malik remained at the crease their chase was always safe.

Their ultimate victory capped a mixed day for Pakistan. Australia captain Aaron Finch was given a first-ball reprieve when he was dropped by Malik in the deep after top-edging a hook, and several misfields allowed any pressure with the new ball to be immediately dissipated.

Their errors allowed Australia to get off to a flier, with Finch putting together a 95-run opening stand with D’Arcy Short. Short was also dropped just after he had reached a 39-ball fifty, but he could not better his previous T20I high score of 76 and Pakistan’s bowling at the death kept Australia in check.

From 95-0 after the first 10 overs, Australia lost 8-88 and their 183-8 was not quite enough to better Pakistan in the final analysis.

At the end of match, captain Sarfraz said Fakhar was in the “best form of his life” after the opener cracked a career-best 91.

“I think nowadays he’s in the best form of his life,” Sarfraz said of Fakhar, who was named player of the series for his 278 runs.

“The way he’s batted throughout the series, it’s good for us, and good for his career. He performs in big games, consistently. In the Champions Trophy, in the final, he got that hundred. In New Zealand, he scored a fifty and then a 40 odd. He’s a big game player and he’s getting better day by day.”

“We know they’re an emotional team, and they’re a highly skilled team,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch about the Greenshirts.

“When they’re on, they’re incredibly good. We let them back into the game with bat and ball today.”

Their defeat means Australia have won just three of the last 11 internationals they have played on their tours of England and Zimbabwe. Although consistent success continues to elude them, coach Justin Langer suggested that his charges would be all the better for the experience.

“We’ve shown our inexperience over the last six weeks, but we’ll be much better for it,” said Langer, who also hinted that Finch could also assume the captaincy role in Australia’s one-day side.

“After this tour we’ll have a really close look at everything we’re doing at the moment including our leadership, which is such an incredibly high priority in Australian cricket. Finchy has definitely put his best foot forward in this series.

“We’ll look at that. We’ll look at all our staff. We’ll look at everything to make sure we keep flying forward, as is the expectation of the Australian cricket team.”

Score Board

TOSS: AUSTRALIA

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

Short c Farhan b Afridi 76

Finch c Farhan b Khan 47

Maxwell c A Ali b Khan 5

Stoinis c Zaman b Amir 12

Head c H Ali b Amir 19

Carey c Khan b Ashraf 2

Agar b H Ali 7

Wildermuth not out 1

Tye b Amir 0

Richardson not out 6

Extras (LB-4, NB-1, W-3) 8

Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 183

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-109, 3-146, 4-148, 5-166, 6-176, 7-176, 8-177.

BOWLING: Amir 4-0-33-3 (1w); Ashraf 4-0-38-1 (2w); Ali 4-0-38-1 (1nb); Afridi 4-0-32-1; Khan 4-0-38-2.

PAKISTAN INNINGS

Fakhar c Maddinson b Richardson 91

Sahibzada st Carey b Maxwell 0

Hussain c Richardson b Maxwell 0

Sarfraz run out 28

Malik not out 43

Asif not out 17

Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8

Total (4 wkts, 19.2 overs) 187

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-2, 3-47, 4-154.

BOWLING: Maxwell 3-0-35-2 (1w); Stanlake 4-0-25-0; Richardson 4-0-29-1 (1w); Tye 4-0-33-0; Stoinis 2.2-0-31-0; Wildermuth 1-0-16-0 (4w), Agar 1-0-16-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Russell Tiffin (ZIM); TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri (ZIM); Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).