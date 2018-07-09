Biased verdicts not to deter PML-N supporters, says Kh Asif

SIALKOT: Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and party candidate for NA-73 (Sialkot-II) Khawaja M Asif Sunday said that former premier Nawaz Sharif's name had never been mentioned in the Panama Papers but still the accountability court awarded him imprisonment and fine which was ironic and unfair. Addressing a corner meeting in Kotli Behram area here on Sunday, he said Nawaz Sharif would face the current situation with courage. He said such 'biased' verdicts could not deter the voters and supporters of the PML-N to overwhelmingly vote the party. He said the masses of Pakistan would never tolerate such injustice and would decisively act to ensure the respect and honour of the vote. Despite all hardships and hurdles, the PML-N is set to clean sweep the elections, he vowed.

21 FINED FOR VIOLATING ECC: Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo Sunday collectively imposed Rs590,000 fine on 21 persons, mostly the local bodies’ representatives from the Sialkot district, for violating the election code of conduct (ECC). Those fined have been strictly warned that their cases would be sent to the ECP in case any such violation is found in future. Those who were fined included M Rafique Mughal, Durdana, Ziaullah Khara, Ch M Shahbaz, M Aslam Rana, Haji Malik Sarfraz, Qamaruz Zaman Butt, Khizer Hayat, Ch Raza Subhani, Kh Atif Raza, Samiullah, Rana Mushtaq, Ch Naseer Ahmed, Haji Naseem Butt, Ch Jamil Ashraf, Mukhtar Ahmed, Risalat Gujjar, Afzal Mansha and others.