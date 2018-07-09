Zaman leads Pakistan to T20 tri-series title

HARARE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said Fakhar Zaman was in the "best form of his life" after the opener cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan’s six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. "I think nowadays he’s in the best form of his life," Ahmed said of Zaman, who was named player of the series for his 278 runs. "The way he’s batted throughout the series, it’s good for us, and good for his career. He performs in big games, consistently.