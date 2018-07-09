Pakistan fully committed to CPEC: Dr Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Planning & Development Dr Shamshad Akhtar has said that Pakistan is fully committed to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is key to the future of Pakistan’s development and prosperity, says a press release.

On behalf of the government of Pakistan, Minister for Finance and Planning & Development Dr Shamshad Akhtar has issued the following statement:

"Pakistan is fully committed to China Pakistan Economic Corridor. There is complete consensus among all institutions and political forces in Pakistan that CPEC is key to the future of Pakistan’s development and prosperity. We will continue to ensure that all projects of CPEC are completed according to the agreed terms and within the stipulated timelines. Third parties cannot weaken our collective resolve to make CPEC a success story. Irresponsible statements by individuals who have no understanding of CPEC or the strength of Pakistan-China friendship cannot change this reality.”