IGP urges motorway police to maintain standard

Lahore: Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police Muhammed Aamir Zulfiqar has said the department will work day and night to further improve its professional performance and standards.

He said this while addressing an open house meeting at Motorway Police Training College. The problems of the Motorway Police officers would be solved on top priority, the

IG said.

He said the female officers had played a pivotal role in the success of the department. The IG also listened to the problems of the officers and issued directions for their solution. He said, "The department is an icon of excellence and we have to maintain this highest achievement with all available resources. Motorway police is public friendly and service-oriented force. Provision of prompt assistance to the distressed road users is the trademark of the department."

The NH&MP IG asked the officers to produce best possible results with limited available recourses through professional approach. He said that by scientific and modern approach, best and wonderful results could be obtained with meagre resources.

Condemning Gojra incident, the IG said that he would try his best to ensure maximum punishment under the law to the culprits.

DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Ashfaq Khan, SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi, SSP Sulman, SSP Hashmat Kamal and other officers of NH&MP were also present.