PDA employees remove illegal banners, posters

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Saturday carried out a campaign to remove illegal election banners and other publicity material displayed as part of the campaign for the July 25 general election.

The Election Commission had issued the code of conduct for political parties and candidate for the general election on June 14. It prohibited displaying posters exceeding the size of 18×23 inches, while handbills, pamphlets and leaflets can be up to 9×6 inches; foot banners 3×9 and foot portraits/streamers up to 2×3 maximum. The election body had also directed the candidates and political parties to ensure that the name and address of the concerned printer or publisher is also mentioned on the posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners and streamers. It said that any deviation from the authorised size of publicity material would be treated as an illegal practice and due action would be taken.

The commission also prohibited printing of verses and other Islamic material on banners and election publicity material to preserve the sanctity of Quranic verses.

PDA Director General Israrul Haq said that the Grand Trunk and Ring Road fall in the jurisdiction of the authority.

“We removed banners, panaflexes and other illegal election material from 28 kilometres of the GT Road and 37 kilometres of Ring Road,” he added. The official said that the action was being carried out across-the-board and they were not targeting any specific political party.

“We removed oversized posters, banners and other material carrying the verses of Holy Quran, other Islamic material and scriptures of other religions or religious personalities,” he added.

He said that the process of removing illegal banners from Ring Road was completed the other night.

The PDA confiscated illegal election publicity material, he said, adding that people were cooperating with the authority and they did not face any resistance from anyone during the campaign.

“The PDA officials are visiting various areas on daily basis to ensure that no party or candidate violates the code of conduct for election,” he added.

The official said the publicity and election campaign material of parties and candidates was also removed from unauthorised buildings, poles and posts as well.

“No one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct no matter to which party they belong or how much influential they might be,” he said.