A thing of beauty

Many countries are looking for ways through which they can increase the inflow of tourists. Despite having so many tourist spots, Pakistan is doing nothing to promote both local and domestic tourism in the country. In addition, the gross negligence of the authorities has also resulted in the declining number of domestic tourists. Beautiful lakes that once attracted large numbers of tourists are now filled with litter and garbage. The absence of good hotels in the vicinity has further decreased the number of visitors. Also, locals have also expressed anger over the garbage left behind tourists. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all facilities are available at a tourist spot. Dustbins should be installed so that the litter is disposed of in an effective manner. The authorities should not let its carelessness tamper with the beauty of these places.

Shakeel Rehman ( Lahore )