Showers and destruction

Heavy rains caused havoc in Lahore and resulted in the death of at least 15 people. Poor rainwater management and dilapidated drainage system are one of the main reasons how the situation got out of hand. It is shocking that no suitable action was taken by the administration for dealing with rainwater despite the lessons taught by the 2010 devastating flood for which we paid the heavy price.

It is time for the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the authorities concerned to take precautionary measures to cope with the problem before it inundates the whole country and leads to much harm in terms of life and property. In addition, modern and innovative methods should be put in place to store and drain rainwater in an effective manner.

Assad Ali Baloch ( Dadu )