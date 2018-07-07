KP caretaker CM orders probe into clean drinking water project

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the alleged corruption in "Clean-Drinking Water for All" project and suggested to take a stern action against all private companies and individuals involved in the practice.

He said that every possible step should be taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on CDWA at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Peshawar on Thursday, said a handout.

Caretaker Provincial Minister and Secretary of Public Health Jamaluddin and Masood Ahmad, and others were present. The caretaker chief minister was given a detailed briefing on the CDWA project on this occasion.

He was informed about the proceedings against private companies and told that NAB has also directed those companies to accomplish the remaining job of installing filtration plants. The chief minister directed to contact the NAB and seek from it result of the said project within three days.

He deplored that contaminated drinking water was causing deadly diseases to the people which was accumulating load on hospitals. The chief minister directed that one filtration plant should be installed between two union councils to reduce cost of the project as well as extend the facility to more and more people.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting, the caretaker chief Minister directed to plan establishment of "wind mills" in areas starting from Banda Karak up to Parachinar as those areas are reported to be suitable for this purpose. He suggested establishment of hydel power houses on all small dams built by the Irrigation Department, adding that being water filtration plants should also be installed on small dams for provision of drinking water for the local population of those areas.