Russia-Croatia WC clash today

MOSCOW: Russia will try to keep their unlikely dream alive on Saturday when the host nation face Croatia in their first World Cup quarter-final since 1970.

It has been an enchanted summer for the world’s largest nation as it hosts the biggest event in sport. Russia’s once-hapless team have suddenly turned into giantslayers who dispatched 2010 champions Spain in the last 16 and are now seriously contemplating reaching the July 15 final.

The World Cup itself has been blissfully free of the hooligan battles and racist monkey chants that blighted Russian domestic league and international matches. And President Vladimir Putin has managed — if only briefly — to stem the tide of Western media criticism by presenting Russia as a fun-loving and welcoming place.

European bookmakers still expect Croatia and their elegant midfielder Luka Modric to prevail in the quarter-final in the balmy Black Sea resort of Sochi. But Russia’s players are exuding a breezy confidence that comes from having avoided the fiasco many fans had initially feared. Few Russians agreed with Golovin when they entered the tournament as its lowest-ranked nation and without a win in eight months.

A thumping start in which Russia scored eight goals in wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt generated mostly surprise and relief. A 3-0 loss to Uruguay that gave Russia the unenviable matchup with Spain was met with resigned shakes of the head from fans familiar with defeat. But coach Stanislav Cherchesov worked up a rousing defensive effort against the Spaniards that pushed the match into extra time and eventual penalties with the score tied 1-1.

A winning left-foot save from ‘keeper Igor Akinfeev produced the moment of magic that brought fans from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka pouring out onto the streets in astonished glee.

Cherchesov and the players know they have already won over the nation and secured their place in Russian football history. The coach and his masterful moustache have turned into an internet meme that has come to symbolise Russians’ love affair with their team that has defied the odds.