Sat July 07, 2018
July 7, 2018

Speak up

This refers to the letter ‘Early marriages’ by Hira Hassan (July 6). I totally agree with the writer and would like to add that the authorities concerned must take effective action to ensure that nobody is violating the laws which limits the age of marriage. Many underage girls and boys are suffering because of the outdated traditions and customs that are still entrenched in our society.

Only the passing of laws are not enough to do away centuries-old practices. Awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about the harms of early marriages.

Sooda Akram

Kech

