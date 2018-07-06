CJP deposits Rs1m in dams fund

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has deposited one million as donation in the account of “Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund–2018” from his personal account.

In pursuance of Supreme Court Order dated 04.07.2018 in Constitution Petition No.57 of 2016, the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan has opened account under title “Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund–2018” bearing account No.03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No.PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of abovementioned dams in the country.

This is the first contribution to the said account. The payments into the aforesaid fund will be received at all branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, all treasuries and branches of National Bank of Pakistan and all other scheduled banks. The fund may receive donations from both domestic, international donors and contributions from abroad which will be received at all branches of abovementioned banks where such branches exist.

In other foreign countries contributions will be received at Pakistan Missions and remitted to the State Bank of Pakistan which would prescribe necessary accounting procedure.