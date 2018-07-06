Swiss govt must improve anti-corruption steps

ZURICH: The Swiss government must improve its measures to tackle corruption by federal officials and departments after steps taken were found to be inadequate, an evaluation report said on Thursday.

"Important reforms" are needed to increase the effectiveness of the anti-corruption working group set up by the Swiss cabinet ten years ago, the Swiss Federal Audit Office's (SFAO) review said.

Several scandals have emerged in Switzerland this year, including at PostBus, part of the state-owned Swiss Post, which used irregular accounting practices to divert cash from its subsidised regional transport business to other parts of its business.

Federal prosecutors have also searched state arms group RUAG after a whistleblower flagged unauthorised arms exports. Switzerland set up the group in December 2008 after the Council of Europe's Group of States Against Corruption demanded better sharing of information and other measures to prevent corruption of government officials.