ECP asks media not to air polls result till 7pm on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday requested the media not to air election results before 7pm on July 25. “Please make sure that no election results are aired before 7pm on polling day,” the ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad made this request to the media through the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) here. Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem and the authority’s executive member Ashfaq Jumani met the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza here and briefed them about the implementation status of the code of conduct, announced by the Election Commission for the media with regards to the elections coverage. The Pemra chairman assured the election body of its full cooperation regarding the observance of the code and making the elections free, fair and transparent.