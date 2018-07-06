FICA opposes cap on number of leagues per player

LONDON: Any restraint on player movement across lucrative domestic Twenty20 leagues globally will only hamper the growth of the international game, according to Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).

FICA was responding to discussions earlier this week at the ICC annual conference in Dublin, from where it emerged that Full Member boards raised the prospect of capping players to three domestic T20 leagues in a year.

The movement of top players across leagues — especially those run by Full Members - as well as the burgeoning growth of T20 leagues in Associate Member markets were the two main areas of conversation of a working group at the annual conference.

One of the stated objectives of the working group is that domestic T20 leagues should “complement” and not “compromise” international cricket even as they should continue to be used as vehicles to popularise the game globally.

The primary objective is to preserve “the value of international cricket and its status as the pinnacle of cricket competition ensuring that the best players are available to play international cricket”.

FICA said the objectives were “narrow” in scope currently, instead arguing that a balance between international cricket and domestic T20 leagues was crucial.

“International cricket needs to be strong and attract the best players. Establishing an appropriate balance between the two is critical for the future,” FICA said in media release on Wednesday. The global players’ body, which is not recognised in key countries like India and Pakistan, said it was the “fundamental” right of the player to play where he wanted and imposing a cap would amount to a restraint of trade.

“Cricket’s focus should be less on restricting players from playing where they are valued and more on positive measures to ensure an attractive system including in relation to scheduling, economic models and the creation of world-class environments. The movement of players is a fundamental aspect of growing and developing the game globally in both existing and new markets.

“FICA is further concerned at reports following the ICC meetings that blanket regulation is to be introduced to restrict players to playing in three T20 leagues and believes that any arbitrary restriction is likely to constitute a restraint of trade in most countries.”