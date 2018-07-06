Celebrating twenty ‘wonder’ years

Coffee table books are nice to have in seating areas, especially in places where clients are expected to wait for a while, or in the house to add that extra flair to your interior. Adding to the list of many which are available in the market is the one published by the Floral Art Society’s of Pakistan (FASP) Islamabad chapter to celebrate its anniversary marking twenty years since its founding.

While it is of general interest, it is specially so for those who are aficionados of flora and the many ways they can be used to decorate a space in an artistic manner, while at the same time giving information that can tempt those who would like to become members and join this artistic set up.

After the introductory pages where the present presidents of the four chapters of FASP – Karachi; Lahore; Islamabad and Peshawar – have expressed their opinion about how the society fosters goodwill and camaraderie while allowing members to express their artistic ability, there is a section of especially created arrangements by many of the members - from the seniors who are well established, to those who are on the way to becoming experts.

Since the FASP also raises funds for charity at least once a year, there are details of programs that have taken place and raised funds for important projects like Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital; Pink Ribbon campaign; Kidney Patients Association and so on; activities in general and the achievements of the society in general – both in the country and at international forums as well, where they have won many laurels for Pakistan.