Pakistani arrested in Dubai for buying passport to fly

DUBAI: A Pakistani jobless man allegedly bought a passport from his countryman with Rs23,200 in Dubai and tried to return to his homeland from Dubai International Airport, the UAE media reported.

The jobless man succeeded to get the passport but could not dodge the security system of Dubai Airport and was caught by the passport control section in April.

After investigation, Dubai police took the custody of the unemployed man and sent the case to a Dubai court.

Investigations revealed that the information in the passport, especially the picture, did not match the person who was traveling.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of using a passport that belonged to someone else. The suspect pleaded guilty before the Dubai court on Thursday, according to reports.

The suspect informed the prosecutors that he was not able to go back to Pakistan as he did not have any travel documents including passport. So, he made a plan to buy a passport to fly and successfully purchased it from another countryman, according to the defendant.

It is still unknown that how did the suspect lose his passport or how did he reach Dubai if he did not have a passport.

According to Pakistani diplomats in Dubai, any Pakistani can contact Pakistan missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi if they lose their passport. Pakistan missions can issue a temporary travel document after proper enquiry and after getting clearance from local authorities if there is no case against them in their system. A ruling in the case will be made on July 16.