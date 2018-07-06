Punjab Livestock department computerises data of 87 lakh cattle farmers

LAHORE: Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department have computerised data of 87 lakh cattle farmers in the province through latest software which has stored the real-time data of cattle farmers. Technical collaboration has been extended to other provinces and Australia, Japan and South Korea by the Livestock Department.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer said this while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. The Minister was told the share of livestock sector in agriculture was 58.3 per cent and continuous awareness and information was extended to cattle farmers about diseases of different animals in more than 26 thousand villages of the province.

The department has also introduced best practices to increase milk production. It has helped the farmers to become economically self-reliant. The Minister was informed the vaccination of animals will be completed soon. 353 mobile dispensaries, four mobile veterinary laboratories, 9,335 mobile motorcyclists and nine mobile training schools were providing assistance to the farmers.

The department has also established 0800-09211 helpline for information and guidance to the farmers.

The Minister showed satisfaction over the steps and arrangementsof the department. He also directed the officials to initiate public awareness campaign for saving cattle skins during Eid-ul-Azha and added that Livestock Department could also benefit the leather industry by sensitising the farmers and people about the safety of animals and their skins.