Rainfall increasing threat of dengue larvae spread: PMD

Rawalpindi: The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in the week.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, Deputy District Officer Health Dr Aamir Shahzad directed Health department officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Dr Aamir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He said that spread of dengue is under control and no dengue case is reported in Rawalpindi due to timely anti-dengue activates of departments.

The DDO said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.