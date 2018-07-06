Fri July 06, 2018
World

AFP
July 6, 2018

Heavy rain hits Japan

TOKYO: A construction worker was killed in Japan on Thursday after being swept away by heavy rains that have prompted landslide warnings and evacuation orders for thousands of people, officials said.

The man was one of three workers swept away by flooding in Hyogo prefecture in western Japan, with the other two men rescued and taken to hospital, a local police spokesman told AFP.

Parts of Japan have been drenched in recent days by heavy rain, including from a typhoon system, and the country’s meteorological agency warned on Thursday of more to come.

