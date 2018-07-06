Chandimal named in SL squad despite suspension threat

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been named in the squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, even though he may be unavailable due to suspension.

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct after the team delayed play during the second Test against the West Indies last month.

The minimum punishment for the offence is suspension from two Tests for Chandimal, with the hearing due to be held on Tuesday — two days before the start of the first Test against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka have also included Rangana Herath and Kusal Perera in the 16-man squad but their participation is subject to fitness.