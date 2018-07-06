The water crisis

This refers to the letter ‘Be willing to save’ (Jul 4) by Shakir Lakhani. The valuable information shared by the writer should be an eye-opener for people. I agree with the writer as I’ve myself seen community taps in the streets of various cities, which remain constantly on throwing gushing water out into the drains as the taps do not have any mechanism to stop the flow of water. The combined water tanks of high-rise buildings also result into wastage of water. If some occupant forgets to close a tap in his apartment, the entire community faces shortage of water due to constant wastage of this valuable resource. The city government should play an active role to ensure water conservation.

The writer has rightly suggested that farmers should adopt the drip-irrigation method to sow crop. This is a method under which water is slowly delivered directly to the root of a plant. It helps reduce water evaporation. That our country is shying away from adopting new methods and technologies which other countries are using successfully for many years now is beyond our understanding.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi