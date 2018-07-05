Thu July 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Oghi residents protest loadshedding

MANSEHRA: The angry people blocked the Milad Chowk to protest prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in Oghi on Wednesday.

The protesters assembled at the Milad Chowk and set tyres on fire. They blocked traffic for over two hours which caused inconvenience to the commuters.

Speaking on the occasion, a local elder Mohammad Altaf said that the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) had issued loadshedding schedule of six hours but it was observing 14 hours a day, bringing the routine life to a halt in the entire tehsil.

