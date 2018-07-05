KTH interim BoG selects chairman

PESHAWAR: The interim Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College (KMC) on Wednesday selected Mohammad Mushtaq ?Jadoon, a retired Health secretary, as chairman of the board.

The decision was taken at the introductory meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG). The management of the hospital welcomed the newly appointed BoG and assured them of their full support. Besides Mushtaq Jadoon, other members of the board Dr Mussarat Niazi, Dr Maher Bano, Dr Zafar Hayat, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Engr Jan Ali, Hospital Director Dr Nek Dad Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim Muqeem, Dean KMC Prof Dr Noorul Iman, Dean KCD Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool, Nursing Director Rahmatullah, finance director Gulzar Ahmad and Director P&D Shaukatullah also attended the meeting.

The BoG members were briefed on the on-going renovation project, hospital performance, budget allocation, hospital reforms and other issues. Though the board will have a short time, it is expected to take note of many irregularities allegedly done during the previous board in the hospital, particularly in purchase and recruitment of staff.

In the KCD, the faculty members alleged that the hospital dean is yet to implement the much-publicised health reforms or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical and Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015 in letter and spirit. The faculty members complained that the Dean, Dr Ghulam Rasool, had neither advertised chairpersons of the departments nor able to start the institution -based private practice. Being a dean, he was required under the MTI Act 2015 to shift his private clinic to the hospital but he never bothered to shift his clinic and start IBP. It was apparently the issue of IBP in the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad that annoyed Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar when he was told that the then Dean of Ayub Medical College (AMC) was practising outside the institution.