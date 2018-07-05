Anderson to test injured shoulder

LONDON: England’s all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson could be in line for a return to the national side for the upcoming five-Test series with India after undergoing rehabilitation on a longstanding shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old swing bowler — who has taken 540 wickets in 138 Tests — has been out of action since early June, but will hope to prove he is fit in a second XI match for his county Lancashire on July 15.

Anderson is then due to play a County Championship match against old rivals Yorkshire in the “Roses match” on July 22.

He has described the schedule for the Test series against India, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1, as “ridiculous” with all five matches crammed into a six-week period.

“England seamer Jimmy Anderson will make his return to competitive cricket for Lancashire second XI in a three-day match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford starting on July 15,” read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Anderson, who has not played since the second Test victory over Pakistan on June 3, has spent the past month rehabilitating a long-standing right shoulder injury and returned to bowling working with Lancashire and England staff in the past seven days.