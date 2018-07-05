Jamali calls for cleanup operation in PHF

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and ex-president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has called for the decisive measures to rescue the national game from going bad to worse, saying that he had never seen the game of hockey in such a bad shape.

In an exclusive talk with ‘The News’ on telephone from his native village Dera Murad Jamali, the former PM said like every other patriot he was extremely concerned about the falling standard of the game in the country.

“During the last three years, the standard of the game has fallen to a record low. During the last two Champions Trophies (2014 and 2012), Pakistan at least finished on the victory stand. Finishing last in Breda and in the last Champions Trophy was indeed a matter of grave concern.”

The former PHF president suggested a massive cleanup operation in the PHF, saying that entertaining friends and relatives would only complicate the matter and drag the game to a point of no return.

“I can proudly say that I have served hockey in all capacities — as national player, manager and president. I know well what is wrong with today’s hockey as well as its management. Those who are running the affairs are not taking the issues confronting the national hockey seriously. There is a need to make massive changes in the hockey setup to get better results in days to come.”

Jamali added that it all depends on your will, sincerity and capability.

“I am afraid as all these qualities are missing in the current administrators. Being a friend or relative of someone does not mean you have the ability to run the matters in an effective way. You need to run every department professionally and that is where results come.”

The former PM said that players’ performance at junior and senior levels in recent past had been worst ever.

“Besides Champions Trophy disaster, the junior performance in Canada should be an eye-opener to those who have any hopes of redemption or recovery.”

Pakistan Development squad that was in Canada recently conceded more than 20 goals and scored just one.

“This has been the state of affairs of a team that is considered as the backup squad. Where our national game is heading to?”

Jamali also had his serious reservations over the financial support and help, government had extended during the last three years.

“A proper investigation is required to know whether the amount given by the provincial and federal governments were spent on genuine cases.”

He added that he had also his reservations over the appointment of current PHF incumbents.

“I had talked to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who promised me not to move an inch on hockey front without taking me into confidence. That did not happen and results are there for everyone to see.”