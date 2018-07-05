Afghan envoy calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal Wednesday called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including security situation in Afghanistan and region came under discussion. The ambassador thanked COAS for his efforts in improving bilateral relations.
