Thu July 05, 2018
National

July 5, 2018

Afghan envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal Wednesday called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including security situation in Afghanistan and region came under discussion. The ambassador thanked COAS for his efforts in improving bilateral relations.

