Nawaz has taken political asylum in London: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had taken political asylum in London.

In an interview, the former president said that Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif should tread with care as the votebank belongs to the former prime minister and it will be then shifted to Maryam Nawaz. In response to a question, Zardari said that he is not likely to have an issue with disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar but might have an issue with Nawaz. The former president said that he wants to see his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the prime minister, adding in the same vein that Bilawal can also learn ‘sitting in the opposition’. Zardari said that he never spoke about a coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

While speaking on the recent action by the National Accountability Bureau, he said that the probe authority has been ineffective in Sindh as since ’30 years it has been holding him accountable’.