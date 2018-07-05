Qadianis shouldn’t be allowed to vote as Muslims: Ulema

ISLAMABAD: The central leaders of the “Aalmi Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat” have termed demand of the Human Rights Commission that Qadianis should be given chance to cast vote in the general elections like Muslims, as against the Constitution of the country and facts.

Maulana Dr Abdul Raziq Sikandar, central Ameer of the Majlis, Pir Hafiz Nasirudin Khakwani, naib Ameer, Maulana Sahibzada Aziz Ahmad, Maulana Azizur Rahman Jalindhri, Maulana Allah Wasaya, Maulana Muhammad Ismail Shujaabadi, Maulana Azizur Rahman Sani and Maulana Abdul Naeem in a statement said that the Parliament of Pakistan had unanimously termed Qadianis as non-Muslim minority and decided that they are not part of Muslim Ummah. They said that any European NGO has no right to demand inclusion of Qadianis in Muslim Ummah.

They reminded the Human Rights Commission that no power in the world could term these non-Muslim Qadianis as Muslim.