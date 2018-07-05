Seminar on Pakistani literature today

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national literary seminar on '70 years of Pakistani literature' today (Thursday).

In the event, the speakers will shed light on different aspects of Pakistani literature produced over the years.

Information and national heritage minister Syed Ali Zafar is likely to preside over the event, where National History and Literary Heritage secretary Aamir Hasan and Director General of the National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif will be guests of the honour.

Joint Secretary of the NH&LH Syed Junaid Akhlaq will present the welcoming address. Renowned literary persons of the country including Professor Jalil Aali (Urdu poetry), Muhammad Hameed Shahid (Urdu Prose), Hakim Safdar Hussain Wamiq (Punjabi), Dr. Manzoor Ali (Sindhi), Dr. Ismail Gohar (Pashto), Dr. Wahid Baksh Buzdar (Balochi/Brahvi), Syed Majid Shah (Hindko), Ijaz Naumani (Kashmiri/Gojri), Ikhlaque Hussain (Northern Areas) and Yasmeen Hameed (English) will share their experiences.

The speakers will present introduction and analysis of literature in prominent Pakistani languages.