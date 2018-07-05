Quote of the day

Print Story
Why does he (Neymar) need the acting? It does not bring him sympathy. Diego Maradona was not acting, Lionel Messi is not acting. We need players like Neymar but not the acting
Lothar Matthaeus (Former German footballer)
