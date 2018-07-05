Iqbal Qasim quits as PCB’s Karachi academy head

KARACHI: The head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) academy in Karachi at the National stadium, former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim on Wednesday relinquished his position and sent the resignation to the board’s headquarters in Lahore.

Iqbal, who has a long association with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), had been offered the post of consultant by the bank for its sports department, and after considering it for a few days, he accepted it.

When this scribe contacted him, Iqbal, a former left-arm Test spinner confirmed he had resigned from the post of PCB’s academy head in Karachi, which is named after the legendary Hanif Muhammad.

“It was not possible for me to continue this job as I have accepted an offer from NBP to work as a consultant of their sports department,” Iqbal said.

“I did my job with full dedication during a six-month stay at the academy and worked tirelessly for its betterment,” he added.