Fractured streets

The devastation that was caused by heavy rains in Lahore exposed that proper soil survey was not carried out by regulators and contractors before the construction of road. Unfortunately in our country projects where the state has invested hundreds of billions of rupees are awarded to contractors who fail to follow standard procedures. It is failure of the state which submits to political and bureaucratic pressures rather than merit and professional competence in choice of contractors.

When embarking on mega projects, environmental conditions, including heavy seasonal monsoon rains and seismic fault lines, should be taken care of. Roads are not supposed to cave in owing to heavy rainfall. Such political and bureaucratic interferences in matters, which should be left solely to discretion of qualified professional specialists, deprived Pakistan of billions which could have been invested on education, health and provision of basic necessities to 200 million citizens.

Ali Malik T

Karachi