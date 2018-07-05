The dam debate

There are many things that people are not clear about regarding rivers and dams. Some people are not aware that the supply of water in the rivers is mainly due to the melting of glaciers. They believe that the dams are filled by rainwater. Others are not aware that due to climate change, glaciers will start melting rapidly, causing floods. And once the glaciers have melted, the amount of water flowing into the rivers and dams will be reduced. Many people are not aware that during the flood season, which lasts three months, that 35 million acre-feet of water flows into the sea without benefiting anyone.

Dams would help to store some of the water that flows into the sea and could be released as required. Many people are not aware that Pakistan has only 30 days of water storage capacity in its dams. The US has 900 days of water storage capacity. Pakistan has a population of over 200 million. We are already counted among the countries that are water-stressed. In many cities, people have to wait in lines to fill their cans with water. In many areas farmers are not getting their full share of water due to lack of water. Shouldn’t we think how these people are putting up with a limited amount of water? Keeping in view all of the above, it is necessary that the authorities concerned take steps to construct more dams.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

*****

Hydel dams are the only solution for the country’s water crisis. In the absence of dams, drastic effects on agriculture and industries are inevitable. It is shocking that the per capita water consumption that was 5,250 cubic metre in 1951 has dipped to only 1,000 cubic meter. This is because of a rapid increase population growth. Like China, which has built 10 largest dams, India is also pursuing the same policy to meet its water needs. Have the authorities concerned in Pakistan ever thought of building dams except Tarbela, Mangla and Warsak which have also completed the 50 percent of their lives?

The construction of dams should be a vital part of the country’s water management policy. Thar and Cholistan are ideal locations for storing rain water. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was set up in 1991 to ensure the judicious distribution of water among provinces after utilising available water in dams. One can conclude that we must avail this option of building dams to fulfil the needs of agriculture, industries and domestic consumption as well as for the generation of electricity.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt