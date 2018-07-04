Country and Gun Club: Why Mush allotted land illegally: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday while terming former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf a usurper observed that he should come and give explanation for making illegal allotments to Gun and Country Club.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case regarding the Gun and Country Club that was established in 2002, at the foot of Shakarparian Hill and construction of a marriage hall over there.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while terming Musharraf a usurper asked him to come and give explanation over illegal allotment of land to Gun and Country Club.

The club provides state-of-the-art rifle shooting facilities consisting of indoor and outdoor ranges. It is located within the area allocated to the Pakistan Sports Complex, just minutes away from Zero Point.

The Club offers all members, their families and guests, fully maintained and equipped, shooting sport round the year.

Musharraf was not authorised even to allot a kiosk than under what mandate he allotted the land to Gun and Country Club”, Chief Justice remarked adding that the shooting club was established for Safe games and asked what was going on over there nowadays.

“Why should it not be closed down and allot its land to Poly Clinic”, the CJP asked. He inquired Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi if nowadays wine is also being served over there. Nayyar Rizvi admitted the fact and replied that wine is being served at the rooftop of the club in the evening.

The chief justice said as to why not these drinkers what he called (coopian peenay walon) be nabbed.

The petitioner submitted before the court that the then president Pervez Musharraf had allowed the establishment of Gun and Country Club to which the chief justice said that the former president was not even authorised to allot kiosks than how he allotted land to the club and he should come and give explanation in this regard.

The chief justice said that the land allotted for the Gun and Country Club would be examined again. Counsel for the club submitted that the income of the club is being spent on the shooting facilities. Chief Justice observed that they were not against the healthy sports facilities but the condition of Poly Clinic hospital is quite pathetic.

Additional Attorney General informed the court that one Faisal Sakhi Butt had constructed the marriage hall in 2008 adding that in 2013 Daniyal Aziz was the administrator.

Meanwhile, the court summoned Daniyal Aziz along with Faisal Sakhi Butt as well as other four former administrators however, Additional Attorney General told the court that the administrators were not provided any facilities.

During the hearing counsel for the Gun and Country Club admitted that the club had not taken any approval for construction of Marquee adding that it has not any document regarding the shifting of land.

He also admitted that former chief executive Pervez Musharraf had allowed illegal construction adding that the land was allotted illegally for the construction of the club.

Later, the court directed the parties to submit their replies within four days and adjourned the hearing until July 9 besides directing the CDA to decide the application of club and also directed the management of club to convince the court on law points about its legality of keeping the possession of the club.