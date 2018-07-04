Pakistan can feature in 2026 WC through combined efforts: PFF alone can’t build future of football in country, says Faisal

ISLAMABAD: As love and following for the game of football rose to new heights with unprecedented interest of youth in World Cup, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Faisal Saleh Hayat called on the government and cooperate sector to come forward and divert the interest towards building the future of the game in the country.

Taking time out from busy General Election campaign, the PFF president in an exclusive talk with The news on Tuesday said like every other keen observer of the game of football, he also noticed the unprecedented interest of youth in the game.

“Your question is very pertinent and genuine. I have never seen interest for the game amongst teenagers as we have seen these days. There is a need to cap this interest and divert it towards building future of the game in the country. That is not possible if the PFF alone strives to achieve ultimate goal. The government as well as private sector will have to come forward and help us luring the youth towards the game in a big way. That is only possible if we inject huge money into infrastructure and training of youth.”

Faisal Saleh Hayat said that the court battle had crippled the activities of the game during the last three years. “The activities were at standstill during the last three year. Thanks to Supreme Court we are back in business. Why these forces were allowed to destroy the game during the last three years. Those who worked against genuine sports federations must be taught a lesson as these negative activities only meant for damaging the game future. At the time when PFF was forced to abandon the activities three years back, we were ranked 160 in the world and were easily beating teams like Afghanistan, India in friendly and tournament matches.” Faisal Saleh Hayat said all those efforts that were initiated to raise the standard of the game went down to the drain. “Now we are taking a fresh start follow

ing three years lull period.” When questioned was there a possibility to see Pakistan amongst the 48 teams which would compete in the World Cup in eight years time, he said that was very much possible with a combined effort. “USA, Canada and Mexico are to host the 2026 World Cup which would see a record number of 48 teams competing in the event. Pakistan participation in that event is very much possible as ten of the Asian teams would there. What we need is to start preparation right now to achieve that target. But again I would say that PFF efforts alone would not be enough. In every country where football is played and followed, the government takes keen interest in raising facilities and improving the financial plight of players. Apart from that, the cooperate sector and multinational come forward in a big way to support and help players. What every athlete need is financial backing and support and football is no exception.”

He said that PFF was not taking a single penny from the government for establishing the training camps for Asian Games and team’s participation in the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in August.

“Such is the value that not even the government is giving any penny for establishing training camp and ultimately sending the team to Asian Games. Football federation is doing everything on its own.”

Faisal Saleh Hayat said it was his earnest desire to pay at least $1000 per day to every player on foreign trip as daily allowance. “For our meagre resources we are paying $ 100 per player. We have just organized a national event that costs us around Rs 10 million. There is a need to back and support football in a big way and for that we need practical help from government and private sector.”

He praised recent efforts of two sponsors but said that the two should divert their efforts towards raising overall standard of the game in the country. “Along with the company and personal projection, we must keep in mind that it is the national interest that is more important. I would request and have done it already to these sponsors to back and support our national teams using their names and logos.”

Faisal Saleh Hayat also thanked Geo and Jang Group for showing interest in Football League and hoped that the step would go a long way in popularising the game in the country.