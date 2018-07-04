Drain overflow hits residents

LAHOREThe residents of Regal Street, Regal Chowk, were hit badly after a drain overflowed after torrential rains on Tuesday. Paper, machinery and other material of a printing press were also destroyed. The owner of the printing press, Ali Zaidi, said that earlier many applications for cleaning the drain were submitted to Wasa but to no avail. He alleged the loss was due to negligence of Wasa. He demanded action against officials concerned.