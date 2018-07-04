Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

P
PR
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Drain overflow hits residents

LAHOREThe residents of Regal Street, Regal Chowk, were hit badly after a drain overflowed after torrential rains on Tuesday. Paper, machinery and other material of a printing press were also destroyed. The owner of the printing press, Ali Zaidi, said that earlier many applications for cleaning the drain were submitted to Wasa but to no avail. He alleged the loss was due to negligence of Wasa. He demanded action against officials concerned.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar