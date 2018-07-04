Facilities for lady doctors reviewed

LAHORE: Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar visited Jinnah Hospital and Hostel of Allama Iqbal Medical College.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the secretary visited the female hostel and hostel No-6 at the upper floor of forensic department and reviewed the residential facilities for leady doctors. He also visited residential colony of Jinnah Hospital and Allama Iqbal Medical College.

Medical Superintended Asif Hameed informed the secretary that 5 more rooms have been constructed in a hall situated in hostel no. 6. Moreover, renovation of four houses has been completed in residential colony where lady doctors can provide accommodation.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar visited hostels of Allama Iqbal College under the directions of Chief Justice of Pakistan these orders were issued by honorable chief justice of Pakistan during his visit Allama Iqbal Medical College last days.

Secretary health also visited children emergency main ICU, main emergency, surgical unit IV and dialysis unit of Jinnah Hospital of Pakistan Saqib Zafar appreciated the hospital administration for maintaining high quality of cleanliness and taking best arrangements of treatment in children emergency main ICU, main emergency, surgical unit IV and dialysis unit. He said that no should be left unturned best of the best facilities to the patients and their attendants.